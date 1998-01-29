JERRY S. PROVENZANO, GOP COMMITTEEMAN

Jerry S. Provenzano, 74, of the Town of Tonawanda, a retired manager and longtime Republican committeeman in the Town of Tonawanda, died Wednesday (Jan. 28, 1998) in Kenmore Mercy Hospital after a brief illness.

Provenzano was born in Westfield and attended Westfield Academy. He also attended the University of Buffalo.

During World War II, Provenzano served with the 3rd Army's 550th Battalion Anti-Aircraft unit. He participated in the D-Day invasion at Normandy and in the Battle of the Bulge.

After his military service, Provenzano was a store manager for Loblaws and Mohican Market.

He later worked as a business agent for Meat Cutters Local 34, which had members in Erie and Chautauqua counties.

He retired as director of materials management at Our Lady of Victory Homes after 17 years.

Provenzano was an active member of several veterans, civic and religious organizations. He served as treasurer of AHEPA, a Greek men's organization, and was a fourth-degree member of Our Lady of Hope Council 3076, Knight of Columbus.

He was a member of Milton J. Brounshidle Post 205, American Legion, and Harry E. Crosby Post 2472, Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Surviving are his wife, the former Helen Bruce; two daughters, Janet Krowka and Joan Philips; and four grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, West Utica Street and Delaware Avenue, after prayers at 9:15 in Bury & Roberts Funeral Home, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda.

