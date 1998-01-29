ELECTIONS BOARD SAYS SCORES NEGLECT TO FILE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Thirty-two political candidates and committees were named as not having filed their January financial statements in a list released this week by the Niagara County Board of Elections.

Candidates or committees are supposed to file financial statements on Jan. 15 and July 15, even if they're not entered in an election that year. Candidates running in an election must file up to half a dozen more times during the campaign.

Publicizing the list is a new means of trying to enforce the financial disclosure requirements in state Election Law, Republican Commissioner Lucille L. Britt and Democratic Deputy Commissioner Nancy L. Sharpe said.

It seems to be having an effect. Once the list came out late Tuesday, nine persons or committees named on the list filed or called the Board of Elections to say they would be filing shortly.

Mrs. Britt said the board sent certified letters to the delinquents Tuesday, warning them to comply with the filing requirements or their names would be delivered to District Attorney Matthew J. Murphy III for possible prosecution.

Mrs. Britt said "willful failure to file" is a misdemeanor punishable by a $500 fine. "I'm not waiting any longer," she said.

Her Democratic colleague, Michael J. Beeny, complained earlier this month that many local politicians don't seem to take the financial disclosure rules seriously, and said his main motive in hiring Ms. Sharpe, the former county auditor, as his deputy was to push enforcement.

Ms. Sharpe said letters were sent out Jan. 9, warning those who had not filed their forms by then that the deadline was approaching. "That was a courtesy," she said.

Murphy said, "I don't think you should make the assumption that everybody on that list is going to be charged with a crime." He said "willful failure" is the key concept.

Two county legislators reached Thursday both said they simply forgot about filing. Minority Leader John S. Tylec, D-North Tonawanda, went to mail his form right after receiving a call from a reporter. "I have completed it. There's no change from the last one. I just haven't filed it," Tylec said.

Legislator Renae Kimble, D-Niagara Falls, said, "I just forgot. I'm not hiding anything. I don't have any money." She said she'll file next week.

Others whose forms came in after the list was released included County Clerk Wayne F. Jagow, Wheatfield Supervisor Timothy E. Demler, North Tonawanda Mayor Ronald R. Dawson, and Lockport Alderman Michael W. Tucker.

Other officeholders on the delinquency list include Legislator Gerald K. Farnham, R-Lockport; Niagara Falls Councilman John G. Accardo; Lockport Alderwoman Constance M. Beccue; Town of Niagara Councilman Marc C. Carpenter; and Wheatfield Receiver of Taxes Keri R. Clark.

The list also includes several defeated candidates from last November's election, but Mrs. Britt said they all have to file unless they submit a termination notice closing down their political fund-raising efforts. In order to do that, they must pay all their committee's bills and have a zero balance.

A variety of party committees also failed to file, including the Republican committees in the cities of Lockport, Niagara Falls, and North Tonawanda, and the towns of Cambria and Wilson; the Wheatfield and Lewiston Democratic committees; and the Niagara County Conservative Party Committee.

The Wilson Republicans filed after the list was released.