WALLACE J. GIBSON, EX-SUPERVISOR, LEGISLATURE CLERK

Wallace J. Gibson, 81, former justice of the peace, town councilman and town supervisor of Clarence and former clerk of the Erie County Legislature, died Friday (Jan. 23, 1998) in Comfort House hospice in McAllen, Texas, after a short illness.

Gibson, a native of Homestead, Pa., had lived in Alamo, Texas, near McAllen, for the past 13 years.

He was a supervisor at Westinghouse Electric Corp. from 1942 until he retired in 1976. He also owned and operated the former Suburban Appliances store on Main Street in Williamsville for many years while he worked at Westinghouse.

Active in Republican Party politics, he was elected justice of the peace in Clarence in 1960. He later served as a town councilman and was town supervisor in 1976 and 1977. He served as clerk of the Erie County Legislature in 1979.

Gibson was a past president of the Clarence Lions Club and past chairman of the Ellicott District of the Boy Scouts of America. He belonged to St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Clarence. After he moved to Texas, he was an active volunteer at McAllen Medical Center and Rio Grande Regional Hospital.

Survivors include his wife, the former Martha Waterman; a daughter, Kathleen W. Skobjak of Alden; three sons, Michael and Tanri Abeng, both of Jakarta, Indonesia, and Eric W. of Hurst, Texas; a brother, Russell of Alamo; eight grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.

A memorial service will be held in Clarence in the spring.

[Hudkins].