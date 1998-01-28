OUR FRAGILE TRUST NEEDS NO MORE ABUSE

A word of warning first. This is about Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky. If by now you're sick of the subject, well, try a different planet, Paco.

Here on Earth, it's the inescapable story. Hide out in a bathroom stall on a mountain in Tibet and it'll still find you and pump you full of lurid allegations -- semen-stained dresses! oral sex! -- about The President of the United States. The story is playing everywhere in every medium every hour of every day.

Me, I'm shell-shocked. Nearly deafened by the rumble and thunder of speculation, revelation and media barrage. All of it hinging on arguably the most frustrating word in the English language:

If.

If he did it -- and coming on top of Gennifer Flowers and Paula Jones, it's not so hard to believe he did -- then one can only marvel at the man's arrogance, hubris and capacity for self-destruction, even as we brace for the specter of a crippled presidency and impeachment hearings.

If he didn't do it -- and given that acquaintances describe Lewinsky as infatuated with the president, needful of attention and prone to lying, we must at least concede the possibility -- then one must be deeply troubled at the way a nation was roiled by partisan plotting and the needs of a callow girl.

Two ifs, which meander away in completely different directions, yet arrive in very nearly the same place: public paranoia freshly affirmed.

To understand what I mean, you have only to recall Watergate. The courts never punished any of the conspirators as badly as the conspirators punished us, inflicting upon the nation a season of cynicism and a legacy of distrust we still struggle to outgrow.

Evidence of the change is as close as your TV Guide. The hot TV drama in the days before Watergate was "Marcus Welby, MD", a saccharine medical show about a kindly old doctor and his hip young sidekick. Nowadays, it's "The X-Files," a dark-toned tale about two FBI agents unraveling the machinations of a vast, unseen power.

Or look at your newspaper and notice how media have metamorphosed from watchdog into attack dog over the last 20-something years.

We have become a nation of conspiracy theorists and skeptics, doubters and disbelievers, too wise to the ways of the world to ever get caught believing -- much less dreaming -- again. If a president challenged us to think of what we could do for our country, we would speculate knowingly about his ulterior motives.

Now there's this. And it strikes me that we don't need yet another justification for cynicism, don't need -- at a time of prosperity and renewed confidence -- to be dragged back down a trail of debilitation and distrust.

In a very real sense, it doesn't matter how all of this comes out -- whether the president is guilty as hell or innocent as fresh-fallen snow. Either way, the allegations have already done their job, already reconfirmed us in our belief that somebody up there is always plotting, ever lying.

We've struggled mightily to mend the trust that Watergate broke, but even now, over 20 years later, that trust is still a fragile thing.

Moreover, a thing that has been banged up something fierce by the Clinton administration itself through six years of lawyerly denials and truth by increments.

Now public trust is under fire on a field of rumble and thunder.

For his sake and for ours, Bill Clinton had better be telling the truth.

Miami Herald