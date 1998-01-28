CITIZENS COMMUNICATIONS TO STUDY EXPANDING CALLING AREA

Representatives of Citizens Communications agreed Wednesday to come up with a local telephone calling package that would be comparable to that of the surrounding area.

The company told town officials and residents that it would develop a comparison of what it would cost its customers who have the "731" telephone prefix to have the same local calling area as Bell Atlantic customers whose whose exchange begins with "69."

However, at the end of the more-than-two-hour meeting, it was unclear if such a package would be offered to Citizens customers.

The major complaint heard during the information session with the company concerned the local calling limitations of Citizens, which services about 2,700 customers in the town.

Most said they are unable to call areas such as Lewiston, Ransomville and Grand Island without being charged a long-distance rate. For Bell Atlantic customers in Wheatfield, calls to these areas are covered under the basic monthly rate, it was noted.

"What would be the difference (in cost) if you offered us the same service as the '69' exchange of Bell Atlantic?" Supervisor Timothy E. Demler asked the Citizens representatives.

John Sutphen, state regulatory manager for Citizens, said the package probably would be very expensive since the company would have to expand its facilities to handle the calls. The company already has installed $3.5 million worth of new switching equipment in its system here, he said.