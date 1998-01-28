AVERY IS CHAIRMAN FOR CHAMBER DINNER

Craig Avery, vice president of Waste Technology Services, has been named chairman of the Niagara Falls Area Chamber of Commerce's 80th annual dinner, to be held at 5:30 p.m. March 25 in the Convention and Civic Center ballroom.

At the dinner, the Chamber will give its Company of the Year Award, the Small Business Award, and the Kenneth F. Ford Niagara Award for

volunteer service.

Tickets are $45 per person, and reservations are available by calling the Chamber office.