DEPEW BOARD TRANSFERS GARBAGE PACT TO BFI

The Depew Village Board this week agreed to transfer its garbage-hauling contract.

The village now will be under contract with BFI instead of Waste Management Inc., said Village Clerk Andrew J. Nowak.

The switch comes because Waste Management is changing markets and reorganizing with BFI, Nowak said. The Village Board approved the transfer Monday.

There will be no change in garbage pickup service, Nowak said.

"The only difference residents will see is BFI trucks instead of Waste Management trucks," Nowak said.

Also Monday, the board hired Edward Mrozek as a full-time laborer in the Recreation Department at $9.94 an hour and raised the minimum wage in the Recreation Department to $5.15 from $5.