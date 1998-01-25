PRO-BRITISH GROUP QUITS N. IRELAND PEACE TALKS

Choosing to jump before being pushed, Northern Ireland's major pro-British paramilitary group withdrew from peace talks today because its outlawed wing admitted killing three Catholics.

The Ulster Democratic Party, the lawful representatives of the outlawed Ulster Defense Association, did not wait for a verdict from the British and Irish governments on formal complaints filed today.

Their departure from the talks, which began in June 1996 and were supposed to conclude by May, will likely raise fears of even more attacks against the Catholic minority.

Ulster Democrats leader Gary McMichael said he had little choice but to withdraw after the association's admission last week that it was responsible for at least three of the eight Catholics slain in Northern Ireland since Christmas.

That admission directly violated a cardinal requirement for participants in the talks -- that they "actively oppose" and "renounce" the use of violence.