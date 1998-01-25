AVALANCHE KILLS 9 CHILDREN POLICE HOLD HIKING GUIDE

The man who guided a hike in the French Alps in which nine French schoolchildren and two adults died in an avalanche has been taken into custody, police said Sunday.

Daniel Forte was detained in an investigation ordered by state prosecutors into whether the deaths involved any criminal wrongdoing, police said.

Forte, who has not been charged, was taken into custody as thousands of people filed past the coffins of the dead children in the town of Montigny-le-Bretonneux, south of Paris, where they attended St. Francis of Assisi Junior High School.

The government has announced it will conduct an administrative probe into how the children, hiking on snowshoes high in the Alps as part of a school trip, could have been killed despite avalanche warnings.