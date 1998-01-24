MAGUIRE'S SUPER BOWL SEASON COMES TO A 'SHRIEKING HALT'

Paul Maguire's Super Bowl season went wide right almost two weeks ago.

When his network lost the AFC package to CBS, the NBC analyst had to feel as deflated as Bills fans after Scott Norwood's missed field goal attempt in the 1991 Super Bowl.

The former Buffalo Bills punter, who still resides in Western New York, did something he has never done before in his 27-year broadcasting career. He hired an agent.

"This is the first time I've ever had an agent (Mike Trager) to find out what the hell is going on and if there is life after NBC for Paul Maguire," Maguire said in a telephone interview. "I've got a game to do and I can't worry about what's going to happen on Monday."

In an odd sense -- after a quarter-century climb to NBC's No. 1 announcing team -- you could almost say that Maguire's work during today's game between the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers is an audition for possible employers CBS and ESPN.

"If I have to use this as an audition, then I want to get out," he said. "I am the same guy who has been doing this for 27 years. I've been doing it the same way for 27 years, nor would I change. If they haven't seen me by now or know me by now, they'll never know me."

Maguire finds the timing of the NFL's announcement less than desirable for himself and his teammates, Dick Enberg and Phil Simms. It certainly will put his humorous style to the test today.

"When you put as much as we did into it for three years, to develop the personalities and be really close, it's kind of a shame to see it all come to a shrieking halt," Maguire said. "I would rather have heard after the Super Bowl. It gets sentimental, the last one we'll do together and the last one for NBC for an awfully long time."

He didn't expect it to come to this before the season. Dick Ebersol, the NBC Sports president, practically assured everyone on the NBC staff that the network would have football again next season. But when the bidding raised the rights fees more than 130 percent, NBC chairman Bob Wright decided CBS could have it.

"It is just progress," Maguire said. "You look at what those people are paying. They're obviously not stupid. They found out how important football was."

Actually, we'll find out in the next eight years if anyone was stupid. The television critics tour here turned into Spin City as CBS said it would make a dollar on its deal, ABC and ESPN said they would break even on their packages and NBC said keeping the NFL at that price when NFL ratings were declining was fiscal insanity. If the ratings for today's Super Bowl decline significantly, there will be more talk of overpayment.

Clearly, the NFL changed its broadcasting thinking after Fox won the NFC package four seasons ago with a bid that guaranteed it would lose millions but would increase the value of its network. Like major league baseball before it, the NFL no longer worries about whether its partners can make money.

"I feel more sorry for (NBC Sports president) Dick Ebersol," Maguire said. "I've never thought about ever being out of the business and still hope I have a place to go. Here's a guy who busted his hump. He didn't let anybody down even though he thinks that he did."

Maguire also is sorry to see his three-man team go. He has worked with Enberg and rising star Simms for three years.

"We all understood our role, that there would not be a superstar but three guys who work hard and made this thing work no matter what happened. I never did like three in a booth. The sad part is we really made it work and it's gone. I think the shock hasn't hit me yet because we're doing the Super Bowl."

Now it's time for Maguire to ignore the distractions and get down to work. He was in Green Bay last week to do a feature on defensive lineman Gilbert Brown ("he's a very, very likable person") and in Denver to do a piece with Simms on the undersized Broncos offensive line.

"I picked these two teams to make it to the Super Bowl in August," Maguire said. "I think this is going to be a much better football game than anybody has expressed to me. . . . This game is the same as the Denver-Pittsburgh game in this respect: The team than can run the ball the most consistently -- not with a 35- or 40-yard run -- but with one back getting 120 or 130 yards -- will win or at least have a great chance."

He feels the Broncos have to do to Green Bay what Jacksonville did to Denver in last year's playoff upset.

"Jacksonville just played the perfect football game. I think Denver has to do it. They have a coach who has been there. They have a great attitude. . . . I think it will be a helluva football game."

NBC certainly hopes so since it would end a streak of 13 NFC victories over the AFC, its conference for more than 30 years.

Wouldn't it be quite an irony if the AFC ended the dominance in the last game carried by NBC?

"Maybe they'll give us the contract back then," cracked Maguire.