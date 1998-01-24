LOCKPORT FEST WILL BANISH WINTER BLUES

Everything from sky divers to snowshoeing and a pie-eating contest are on tap for the weekend of Feb. 6-8 as Winter Fun Fest 1998 is celebrated at various locations.

"There will be something for everyone, with a mix of indoor and outdoor activities," said Laurie Ferris, youth director of the Lockport YMCA, one of the sponsors of the event.

Designed to celebrate snow and offer relief from cabin fever and the winter blues, Fun Fest offers a wide range of events, with most of Saturday's activities centered at the Kenan Center complex.

The fun that day will include the third annual pie-eating contest, featuring principals from the local school districts. Ted Werner, principal of Lockport's Emmet Belknap Middle School, will vie to become a three-time winner.

Other activities: the first-ever Winter Fun Fest Baby Races, with divisions for crawlers, wobblers and toddlers; the Kenan Ponies team facing the Lockport Exchange Club Clowns in a soccer game; sky divers, outdoor carnival games, a petting zoo, horse-drawn wagon rides and snowshoe lessons.

The latter, in conjunction with a Winter in Nature display, is presented by the New York State Parks-Niagara regional staff; registration for the snowshoe lessons is available by calling the YMCA at 434-8887.

"All events are being planned to offer the families and friends in our community free or low-cost fun for the weekend," Ms. Ferris said. "This year will prove to be even more interesting and entertaining. With the involvement of more community groups, we'll be offering a large variety of events to participate in."

Local groups participating in the weekend's events include the Barge Canal Optimist Club, which will co-sponsor a Saturday night "Just Say No!" substance abuse prevention program for third-, fourth- and fifth-graders.

Registration for that program begins at 6:15 and is limited to the first 200 students. Call the YMCA for more details.

The Lockport Youth and Recreation Department, the Dale Association, Skateland, the Lockport Junior Service League and members and supporters of Lockport Club Hockey are also involved in planning and coordination of events.

Other weekend highlights include a Friday night Family Skate at Skateland on Lincoln Avenue; a Saturday night Teen Night at Skateland, during which rental fees will be waived; and the Lockport Club Hockey Dance Saturday evening at the South Lockport Fire Hall.

A Country Family Breakfast is planned for Sunday morning at the Lockport Senior Center.

One of the featured events of the weekend is a Saturday afternoon performance of Bart Dentino and Kevin Huber in the Taylor Theater. The award-winning duo will perform their popular "Family Works" show beginning at 2 p.m.

"Family Works" involves the entire family in the show, Ms. Ferris said, and "will have everyone singing, laughing, hugging and sometimes crying" while reflecting upon some of the landmark moments in their lives.

The Bag Ladies, a group from the Lockport Senior Center, will open the show. Low-cost tickets are available in advance at the YMCA and the Lockport City Youth and Recreation Department. Seating is limited.

"I am very excited about bringing Bart and Kevin to Lockport for the 'Family Works' concert," Ms. Ferris said. "I recently saw this performance and I totally enjoyed it with my own children."

For more information, call Ms. Ferris at 434-8887.