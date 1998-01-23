Fast Teddy's restaurant in the City of Tonawanda has lost a lot of its regular customers since Erie County's new smoking ban went into effect at the first of the year.

But co-owner Lynn Hemmings doesn't have to look very far to find them -- they're just a few hundred yards away, across the border in Niagara County where it's still legal to have a cigarette with a restaurant meal.

"Today is the slowest day I've seen in five years and it has everything to do with the smoking ban," Ms. Hemmings said. "We knew we'd lose a percentage, maybe 10 percent, but it's been really drastic, in the 25 to 30 percent range."

In general, while there's still grumbling from some Erie County restaurant owners and more than a few smoking customers, the Erie County Health Department reports no more than the expected number of complaints and inquiries about the new rules.

With full-scale enforcement still more than 60 days away, the department has fielded approximately 140 calls, letters and in-person comments, both pro and con, about the regulations.

At the landmark Chef's Restaurant in Buffalo, Marybeth Billitier said complaints from those who would like to light up are answered with an explanation of the county's rules.

"We haven't lost any business. I think most people realize that if they want to eat out, they can't smoke," she said.

Fast Teddy's, located at 221 Main St., isn't the only eatery near the Niagara County border to see its dining room clear out as a result of Erie County's new clean air rules. Getting a table is now a sure thing at nearby Athena's Restaurant, 729 Young St., and Dickie's Donuts, 123 Broad St., resembles a ghost town.

William Wojcik, owner of the Dickie's franchise, said he was facing financial difficulties with his business before the smoking ban went into effect, but now he's teetering on the brink of bankruptcy.

"I was just sitting here wondering how long we can go on," Wojcik said. "My business has dropped off by at least 40 percent since Jan. 1 and I'm sinking fast."

Wojcik estimates that 75 percent of his customers are smokers, and that having a couple of cigarettes with a couple cups of coffee and a doughnut is part of their routine.

"They enjoy the smoke with their order," Wojcik said. "So instead of giving up something they really enjoy, they just drive over the bridge where they are free to light up. I can't blame 'em."

The plight of the City of Tonawanda restaurants isn't lost on Donna Kluskowski, a manager at Lou's Restaurant in North Tonawanda, which has seen an influx of smoking customers due to its Niagara County location.

"I don't think it's right," she said. "It's nice to see new faces and get business, but it shouldn't be because of a law."

As of Jan. 1, all restaurants in Erie County are required to ban smoking, unless they install special smoking rooms outfitted with completely separate ventilation systems. Restaurants with bars can permit smoking in a 15-foot area surrounding the bar, as long as there is a four-foot space from the dining section.

While this has created a level playing field for most Erie County restaurateurs, as their competition has to follow the same smoking restrictions, that's not the case for eateries located along the county's borders.

One veteran restaurant worker said it is as if Niagara County has erected "Welcome Smokers" signs. This long-time City of Tonawanda waitress and non-smoker, who asked that her name not be used, said she misses her regular smoking customers and their tips.

"A lot of them told me 'goodbye' and wished me well when they came in for their last dinners. It's really sad, it's like they moved to another country or something," she said.

Erie County Legislature Chairman Charles M. Swanick, D-Kenmore, whose district includes the hard-hit businesses, said he's aware of the problems the Tonawanda eateries are having. A strong supporter of the new Health Department restrictions, Swanick said hopefully Niagara County will act soon on a set of smoking laws that mirror Erie County's to end the smoker flight.

Niagara County is expected to decide in the next 30 days whether to follow Erie County's lead on the smoking situation, potentially phasing in a smoking ban that would end restaurant smoking as of July 1, 1999.

"Those businesses along the border are between a rock and a hard place," Swanick said. "But we need to see what happens in Niagara County before we even begin discussions on assisting the negatively affected businesses if there's a way that can be done."

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Arnold Lubin also acknowledged that border restaurants face unique problems under the smoking laws.

"Our objective with these laws is not to put people out of business, it is to protect the health of non-smokers," Lubin said.

The health chief said while it is too early to predict how the county will react to the border smoking situation, especially since Niagara County hasn't made a decision on the smoking laws, the hard-hit businesses will not be forgotten.

The Erie County smoking laws do include provisions for waivers in certain situations where implementation results in extraordinary hardships.

Maria Gogos of Tonawanda's Athena's Restaurant hopes her eatery will qualify for some kind of relief.

"We're too small to build one of those smoking rooms, so we're stuck with not letting people smoke no matter how much it hurts our business," she said.