According to Poor Alfred's Almanac (Sheinwold's inexhaustible source of wisdom), the art of losing tricks is as important as the art of winning them. In today's deal, it was more important.

n South took the top trumps and started the diamonds. West ruffed the third diamond and carefully led the QUEEN of spades. (If West led a low spade, South would take East's king and exit with the jack to end-play West.)

South won and returned the jack of spades; and East won and led a club. South played the jack, misguessing, and went down.

South can succeed with an end play but must lose a spade trick first, removing West's safe exit. Hence South must win the first trump in dummy and lead a spade to his jack.

West wins and leads another trump; and South wins, takes the ace of spades and starts the diamonds. If West refuses to ruff, South exits with a trump; and West must then lead either a spade, giving South a helpful ruff-sluff, or a club, removing South's guess.

You hold: A J K 8 4 3 2 A K 10 4 K J. You open one heart, your partner responds one spade, you jump to three diamonds and he tries three no trump. The opponents pass. What do you say?

A: Pass. You have a huge hand but already said so: your second bid was forcing and told partner that his response made game certain. Since partner may have only six points, you can't bid again. He hasn't made even three no trump yet.

South dealer

North-South vulnerable

NORTH

5 2

A 7 6 5

Q J 5 3

8 7 3

WEST

Q 8 7 4

J 10 9

7 6

Q 10 4 2

EAST

K 10 9 6 3

Q

9 8 2

A 9 6 5

SOUTH

A J

K 8 4 3 2

A K 10 4

K J

South West North East

1 Pass 2 Pass

4 All Pass

Opening lead -- J