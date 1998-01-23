HUSBAND OF COSBY ACCUSER SPARED PRISON FOR EXTORTION

Autumn Jackson's husband was spared a prison sentence Friday because he helped prosecutors convict her in the Bill Cosby extortion case.

Antonay Williams, 27, has shown remorse and provided "extraordinary" assistance that led to the conviction of Ms. Jackson and two others, said U.S. District Judge Barbara Jones.

"You did come in right away. You reached out to the FBI," the judge said as she placed Williams on probation for five years.

Ms. Jackson, who married Williams after her conviction and now is pregnant, hugged her husband and smiled after he was sentenced. She is to begin serving her own sentence in April.

Testimony showed Ms. Jackson demanded money from Cosby and threatened to tell her story to tabloids unless he paid up.

Cosby has denied he is Ms. Jackson's father but admitted an affair with her mother. Williams pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy and aiding and abetting an extortion.