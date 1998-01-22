RILEY GEAR CORP. INVESTING $3 MILLION IN N. TONAWANDA

Riley Gear Corp. is investing $3 million in a plant improvement and expansion at its North Tonawanda facility.

The company, a maker of high-precision gears for aerospace and defense industries, plans to invest in computer-controlled manufacturing and quality assurance equipment, including a $2 million gear grinder from Germany scheduled for delivery in April or May.

The equipment will help the company meet growing demand for centrifugal and turbo compressors. "Our new equipment will give us an important competitive edge to expand our business in these areas," said David A. Sambuchi, vice president of sales.

Riley Gear has about 50 workers in North Tonawanda and 50 at another plant in St. Augustine, Fla. The company chose the Western New York location for the investment because it's more versatile and closer to customers than the Florida plant, company president Thomas Lowry said.