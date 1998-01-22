HOUSING BOOM FOR SENIORS IS CONTINUING

The burst of new senior-citizen housing continues in Cheektowaga.

The latest project, approved by town officials this week, is for a two-story, 99-unit senior-housing complex on the west side of Transit Road, near Como Park Boulevard.

Now nearly 400 apartments solely for seniors have been built or proposed in Cheektowaga during the past three years alone.

Liberty Park Senior Apartments opened last year with 104 apartments, nearly 200 units were approved last year for French Road, now there are the 99 apartments on Transit.

"I'm excited about the possibilities of more senior housing," said Patricia L. Wojcik, the town's senior citizens director.

The town's population, like Erie County's, is graying fast, and seniors now make up nearly 26 percent of Cheektowaga's population, Mrs. Wojcik said. Apartments are in demand by seniors who cannot keep up their homes and want something smaller. The town has a waiting list of seniors trying to find affordable housing, Mrs. Wojcik said.

"This is a community that needs this type of housing," said Ralph C. Lorigo, attorney for Gold Seal Equity Group, the developer. "The benefit of housing like this is substantial."

It is uncertain how much rent will be for the one-bedroom units. Developers still are hoping the state will grant the project government tax credits to subsidize the units, but other financing options may put apartment rents at market value, Lorigo said.

The "X-shaped building," which will include senior activity rooms, will be built on seven acres of mostly-wooded property. Town officials rezoned the property for senior citizen housing based on a few conditions.

One condition requires the developer to buy a 60-foot right-of-way west of the site to build a berm and plant trees as a buffer for the neighbors on Croydon Drive. The building will be 177 feet from the rear lot lines of homes on Croydon.

In fact, the project, when first proposed, created an outcry among nearby residents. But after some changes and many neighborhood meetings with Lorigo and Councilman Thomas M. Johnson Jr., the neighbors have changed their opinions.

"A senior complex is a lot less disruptive than, say, a Kmart," said Frank Speranza of Croydon Drive. "Ralph has done a great job working with the residents on Croydon."

"I'm totally in favor of this," said Robert Becker, another Croydon resident, who is satisfied the project will not adversely impact property values. "It's going to be a natural for the neighborhood."

Construction is expected to begin in the spring.