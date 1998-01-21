LETTER CARRIERS SHOULDER THE BULK OF THE LOAD

The News recently ran an Associated Press article about the U.S. Postal Service making great profits over the past few years.

The post office has achieved that strong financial position because of the efforts of the letter carriers, who continue to deliver increasingly large amounts of mail to more addresses each year.

However, the article also stated that letter carriers have benefited from the establishment of a bonus system. Nothing could be further from the truth!

I am the president of Branch 3, Buffalo/Western New York National Association of Letter Carriers. Letter carriers receive a salary based on an hourly pay scale that is part of our national agreement.

We perform our duties to the best of our ability every day because we take pride in serving as the communication link for U.S. citizens.

Our wages and benefits are derived from the contract that our union negotiates and we do not need a bonus to encourage us to do our job.

It is the managers who are receiving the bonuses of thousands of dollars. We object to this bonus system on two counts: First, why are they getting paid this money? Postal supervisors and managers are well-paid throughout the year. Why are they receiving a bonus just for doing their jobs?

Second, since the amount of their bonus is linked to how much extra work they can get out of the letter carriers, this creates unnecessary friction and confrontation in the workplace.

The Postal Service has enough labor-relations problems without adding this to the mix.

Robert J. Mclennan Depew

MIKE GROLL/Buffalo News

Postal worker Jan Kurzanski of Cheektowaga delivers mail along his route on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo last week.