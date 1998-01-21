John A. Wendel of Grand Island, former owner and president of Falls Welding Supply in Niagara Falls, died Tuesday (Jan. 20, 1998) in Charleston (W.Va.) Area Medical Center after a brief illness. He was 67.

A Lockport native, Wendel became ill while on a trip.

He was a graduate of Lockport High School and the University of Buffalo School of Engineering. He worked for Linde Division of Union Carbide Corp. for many years until 1966, when he started his own welding-supply business. He sold the business in 1988.

Wendel was a member of the American Welding Society, Niagara Falls Country Club and St. Stephen's Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife, the former Virginia Schumacher; two daughters, Theresa of Buffalo and Christine of Atlanta; and a son, John A. Jr. of Charlotte, N.C.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Road, Grand Island. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

