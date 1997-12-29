NEW SERBIAN PRESIDENT SWORN IN

New Serbian President Milan Milutinovic was sworn in Monday as his ultranationalist foes walked out of the Serbian Parliament to protest alleged election fraud.

Milutinovic was elected Dec. 21 after Slobodan Milosevic, banned by the constitution from running for president for a third time, took over the Yugoslav federal presidency this summer.

"I am convinced that the period which lies ahead of us will be marked by development and progress in Serbia," Milutinovic told the assembly, promising comprehensive reforms.

"We need to catch up with the developed world and participate . . . primarily in economic integration processes in Europe and the world."

Milutinovic, previously foreign minister, was picked by Milosevic as a loyal ally who would do his bidding in office, but his victory was marred by vote-rigging allegations.