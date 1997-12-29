INTERIM COMPTROLLER LEAVING FOR PRIVATE-SECTOR POST

Amherst's interim comptroller lasted only a few weeks.

Robert F. Cavallari, 39, of Getzville has told town officials he has accepted a private sector job and will leave town employment.

He began working for the town Dec. 10 and was to run the town's financial office through Feb. 1. He had told the Town Board he would like to be appointed to a full term.

Cavallari took over for town Comptroller Charles E. Vanyo, who took a medical leave earlier this month. Vanyo is expected to be replaced as comptroller next month when his one-year appointment to the job ends.

Town Supervisor Susan J. Grelick said town officials are talking to candidates and hope to appoint another interim comptroller soon.

"It should be a seamless transition," Ms. Grelick said. "I don't think it'll be a problem."

Meanwhile, town officials and officials from Deloitte & Touche, the town's outside auditing firm, are reviewing candidates for a permanent appointment. Ms. Grelick said 21 accountants have applied for the job. A permanent comptroller may be named by March 1, Ms. Grelick said.

Deloitte & Touche recommended Cavallari for the interim post.

Daniel J. Ward, a Democrat who will join the Town Board next month, has proposed a local law requiring town voters to elect the comptroller. Ward said he would submit legislation early next year.