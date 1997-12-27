WINTER CARNIVAL SET FOR JAN. 16-18

A moonlight hay ride through Chestnut Ridge Park, a 5-kilometer run and a tug-of-war among volunteer firefighters from across the county will highlight the 25th annual Erie County Winter Carnival Jan. 16-18.

The outdoor activities in the park start Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m. with the hay ride, part of Senior Citizen Appreciation Night, and a fireworks display at 8:30 p.m.

The next day, the third annual "Lark in the Park," a run sponsored by the Buffalo Philharmonic Athletic Club, will involve runners of all ages. Registration will start at 8 a.m., and the race will begin at 9.

Other activities begin at noon on Jan. 17 and 18. They include the Paul Bunyan Triathlon, with a pole climb, log sawing and pulpwood throw, and the Southtowns Walleye Association casting competition.

Carnival visitors also will be able to enjoy tobogganing, sledding and skiing, while those who prefer the warmth of indoors can visit the casino for live musical entertainment.

Another fireworks display will close the three-day carnival at 7 p.m. Jan 18.