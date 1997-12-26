WOMAN ABANDONS INFANT, IS CHARGED, POLICE REPORT

A woman with a history of neglecting her children dumped her 8-month-old son outside a former Brooklyn police station early Christmas Day, police said.

A security guard at the former 77th Precinct station house in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn saw a woman abandon the child at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

The woman vanished before the guard could stop her.

Detectives later tracked the infant's mother by a note she had attached to the child's stroller, giving the boy's name and his father's name.

Michelle Smith Ravenell, 38, of Brooklyn was arrested and charged with child endangerment, said police spokesman Detective Mark Patterson. Her son was listed in good condition in St. John's Hospital, with no signs of abuse.