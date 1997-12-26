'MINOR' CRASH SITE YIELDS DEAD BODY

A passerby found a dead man at the scene of a traffic accident that police had classified as minor when they investigated a day earlier.

The body of Jerome Eddins, 41, was spotted Thursday in a ditch along Interstate 240 on the outskirts of town.

Police believe Eddins was struck by a motorist who reported his van had hit something on the highway Wednesday night. Lt. W.B. Loflin said officers had searched the area and found a large chunk of rubber from a truck tire. They wrote up a routine accident report. No charges were filed against the driver of the van.