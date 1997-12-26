MENTAL HEALTH GROUP TO ASSESS CAMPUS SERVICES

A mental health advocacy group working under a state grant will conduct what it says will be the first-ever survey of mental health services available on New York college campuses.

The state's Alliance for the Mentally Ill said Friday that getting proper services to college-age people is crucial because serious emotional problems often first manifest themselves in the late teens.

"To our mind, there are no initiatives out there that went right to the college students and educated them and their families about mental illness," Glenn Liebman, executive director of the Alliance for the Mentally Ill, said.

The group intends to go to college campuses and deliver lectures and seminars for students and campus officials on recognizing mental illnesses and how to combat them.

There are roughly 1 million college students in New York State. "We are not saying that they can be treated on campuses per se, but the first warning signs should be detected on campuses," he said.