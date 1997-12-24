4 OF 5 TEENS INJURED IN CAR CRASH REMAIN HOSPITALIZED

Four of the five teen-agers injured in Tuesday night's crash on Saunders Settlement Road remained hospitalized Christmas Eve, hospital officials said.

The driver, Leanne M. Tabone, 17, of Pleasanton, Calif., was still unconscious in Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo, although her uncle, Russell Tabone of Killian Road, Pendleton, said doctors had run many tests and found no evidence of permanent brain damage. "Everything looks fine," said Tabone, who owned the car the girl was driving. Leanne was listed in serious condition at the medical center.

Tabone's son Russell Jr., 15, was in fair condition in the medical center. His father said he had a fractured pelvis.

Two other passengers were taken to Children's Hospital, Buffalo. Stacy L. McConnell, 13, of Cambria, was in serious but stable condition in the intensive care unit; Troy C. Sheppard of Sanborn, whose age was not listed, was in stable condition, hospital spokesman John Muscato said.

A fifth teen-ager, Jeffrey White, 16, of Cambria, was released late Tuesday from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center after treatment for shoulder, wrist and lower leg injuries. He was able to crawl out of the wrecked car, while the others were trapped for about two hours and had to be extricated mechanically. Tabone said Leanne was visiting for the holidays for the first time, and had been staying, along with her father and brother, at her grandmother's house in Amherst.

Tabone said the group was headed to Niagara Falls for some shopping when the crash occurred about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Lewiston Police said it appeared speed was the main factor in the accident. They said the westbound car went out of control on wet, not icy, pavement, slid across the highway, and struck a tree.