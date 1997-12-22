MAN IS NO-SHOW AT PRISON, FACES LONGER SENTENCE

A man exonerated in a highly publicized gang-rape case faces up to five years behind bars after failing to report for a federal prison term tied to an unrelated matter.

Michael Curcio was ordered held without bail until he is sentenced by U.S. Magistrate Judge Gustave DiBianco, U.S. Attorney Thomas Maroney said Monday.

No sentencing date was set.

Curcio pleaded guilty in June to lying about his criminal history on an application to purchase a gun and was sentenced Sept. 17 to three months in prison and two years of supervised release.

Curcio, 27, also could be fined up to $250,000 for failing to show up at the Federal Correctional Institution in Bradford, Pa., on Oct. 14.

Curcio was one of five men tried in the alleged 1991 gang rape of a woman who had passed out from excessive drinking at the Casablanca Restaurant in Gouverneur, about 95 miles north of Syracuse.

A St. Lawrence County Court jury found him innocent.