Eric Houde's power-play goal with 6:17 to play broke a tie and gave the Fredericton Canadiens a 6-5 victory over the Rochester Americans in the American Hockey League.

Dane Jackson scored twice and Patrice Tardif, Greg Walters and Dan Frawley had the other goals for the Amerks. Mike Bales allowed five goals on 21 shots in goal for Rochester before being pulled for Martin Biron, who stopped 11 of 12.