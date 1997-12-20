BUFFALO WOMAN DIES IN CAR COLLISION

A Buffalo woman was killed and three people were injured seriously Saturday afternoon in a head-on collision on Route 98, state police said.

Barbara Jones, 59, of Pratt Street died of massive head and chest injuries in the accident at about 2:10 p.m.

Troopers said Ms. Jones was driving her car north on Route 98 when it crossed into the southbound lane, forced one vehicle off the road, then crashed into a car driven by Jacqueline Germeo, 34, of Route 31, Albion.

The vehicle that was forced off the road was driven by Ronald Rindell of Allegheny Road, Corfu, who was towing a trailer that sideswiped a utility pole, investigators said.

Ms. Germeo suffered head and chest injuries. A passenger, Patricia A. Page, 22, of Eagle Street, Medina, suffered a broken jaw. Another passenger, Erin Wadhams, 12, of Route 31, Albion, suffered a head injury. All were admitted to Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester.

Investigators said neither driver was wearing a seat belt. Police were trying to determine why the Jones vehicle veered into oncoming traffic.