JOSEPH HARRIS DIES, JUSTICE OF STATE COURT

State Supreme Court Justice Joseph Harris, who wrote a historic decision to allow DNA evidence to be used in criminal cases in New York, died Sunday at the age of 68.

Harris died in St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, according to Levine Memorial Chapel. The funeral home would not disclose the cause of death.

Harris, who served in State Supreme Court in Albany, presided over a number of high-profile cases, ranging from the deregulation of the electric industry to the state's practice of double-celling prison inmates.

He also was the first justice in the state to allow DNA evidence to be admitted as evidence in criminal cases.

Prosecutors at the time said the case was groundbreaking because forensic experts used DNA identification to determine that blood and hair found on the defendant's clothes belonged to that of the victim.

Last year, he ruled that the state must collect taxes on cigarettes and gas sales sold on Indian reservations or stop collecting them from non-Indian merchants that sell the same goods. A higher court upheld Harris' ruling, but negated the second part of the decision.