FALLS COUNCIL COMPLETES BUDGET WORK

NIAGARA FALLS -- The City Council Sunday reduced overall expenditures for 1998 by about $570,000 to decrease the proposed tax increase and added three new fire captains at a cost of about $180,000.

In completing its budget deliberations, the Council shaved an estimated 30 to 35 cents off the homestead tax rate and about 75 cents off the non-homestead rate proposed by Mayor James C.

Galie.

Driver has .32 blood alcohol count

NEWFANE -- A Hartland man's blood alcohol content was measured at .32 percent after he drove his car into a ditch while exiting the Dale Road junkyard Sunday night, Sheriff's Deputy Joseph W. Flagler said.

Timothy P. Mauk, 20, of 2424 Hartland Road was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to stop while emerging from a driveway. The arrest occurred at 7:34 p.m., Flagler said. There were no injuries.

U.S. may let Iraq sell more oil

The United States would consider letting Iraq sell more oil to buy food and medicine now that the standoff over U.N. inspections has eased, Bill Richardson, U.S. ambassador to the United

Nations, said Sunday.

He noted, however, that disagreements continue over U.N. access to Saddam Hussein's palaces to hunt for weapons of mass destruction.