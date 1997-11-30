ETHICS PANEL SEEN AS STRESSING TRIVIAL

The state agency responsible for an ethical government is spending too much time focusing on low-level state workers suspected of minor infractions, according to a report published in the Sunday Gazette of Schenectady, and that has left top-level politicians untested as the Ethics Commission fails to aggressively root out potential conflicts of interest.

Created in 1989 as the watchdog for more than 250,000 state workers, the commission has prosecuted 103 people, assessing fines of $100 to $20,000 for violations from taking gifts to having outside interests that conflict with public duties.

The newspaper reported that most of those cases were against low-rung employees who have left government and work for a private company doing business with the state -- in violation of a law requiring such former state employees to wait two years before going on the payroll of businesses working with their former agencies.

Critics, such as the League of Women Voters, wonder whether the Ethics Commission is spending too much time going after lower-level people rather than ferreting out questionable behavior by senior officials.