THREE-VEHICLE CRASH INJURES SIX

Six persons, all from out of state, suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle chain-reaction accident at 11:02 a.m. Saturday at Niagara Falls Boulevard and Krueger Road, Sheriff's Deputy Paul J. Moran said.

Zhaonian Zhang, 31, of Warren, Ohio, was driving a van that rear-ended a station wagon driven by Anthony Rosanio, 39, of Methuen, Mass., which, in turn, rammed a car driven by Thomas M. Downing, 39, of 7182 Winbert Drive.

Moran said Downing was waiting in traffic to make a left turn onto Krueger Road. Zhang was cited for following too closely, not having an infant in a child seat and not having a seat belt on his 4-year-old daughter.

The 4-year-old, Yiming Zhang, was treated in DeGraff Memorial Hospital, North Tonawanda, along with 2-month-old Bevin Zhang, Baoyu Zhang, 66, and Sanyong Tang, 64. Rosanio and his wife, Patricia, 39, declined treatment, Moran said.