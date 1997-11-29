Who could have ever dreamed that a late-season game in Rich Stadium would carry larger AFC East-championship implications for the visitor than for the Buffalo Bills?

And who could have ever imagined that that visitor would be the New York Jets?

Such is the case today as the Jets, who lead the division with an 8-4 record, face the Bills, who are virtually eliminated from the playoffs with a 5-7 mark.

Except for their head coach, Bill Parcells, this is pretty much the same Jets team that finished last season with a 1-15 record while the Bills were making their eighth playoff appearance in nine seasons.

Now the Jets, who have won their last two games and four of their last five, are gunning for their first division title since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. Meanwhile, the Bills, who have lost three in a row and four of their last five, are mired in frustration from an underachieving offense and an overworked defense.

A victory today would give the Jets their first winning season since 1988, when they were 8-7-1. It would also put them within a game of the biggest single-season turnaround in pro football, nine games by the 1963 Oakland Raiders and 1929 New York Giants.

"The key for us was winning some games early in the year," Jets quarterback Neil O'Donnell said. "Once we did that, guys started believing."

Even Parcells, who prides himself on a demeanor that makes a grizzly bear seem like a cuddly puppy, is actually talking about having fun.

"I do have to say, I've enjoyed this team," he said. "They exasperate me at times; we make a couple bonehead plays a game. But by and large, the players do what we want. . . . They cooperate and work pretty darn hard."

In the wake of three losses by a combined 92-37, questions have been raised about the Bills' work habits. The offense reached its low point in last week's 31-14 loss in Tennessee when the Bills managed only 4 yards rushing.

"We fell behind and it took us out of a running mode," rookie running back Antowain Smith said of the Bills' falling behind 21-0 in the first half. "But we need to go back to fundamentals, really work at establishing the run."

The Jets take little comfort in the Bills' struggles. They remember their 28-22 loss to Buffalo on Sept. 7 in the Meadowlands. They also know that the Bills have won 17 of the teams' last 20 meetings.

"We're not overlooking anybody," O'Donnell said. "That team (Buffalo) has a lot of pride. And we're not a team that can just show up and win. We're not that talented."