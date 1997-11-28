WATCH COMPANY HALTS CONTROVERSIAL ADS

A watch company whose suicide-themed ad campaign sparked nationwide complaints said Friday it has withdrawn the ad.

Using the English-language slogan "Why kill time when you can kill yourself?" the Rem Rem watch company Wednesday began distributing advertising folders in 400 cafes and restaurants.

Photos variously show a male model in bed with his wrists slashed, hanging from a tree, and lying in an amusement park with a bullet wound in his head.

Denmark's watch shop association called for a boycott of Rem Rem products. The company also received harsh criticism from the government and suicide experts, who said the ad was "cynical and irresponsible."

In a statement, Rem Rem said it stopped the campaign because it "apparently offends."