TAXES, TRAFFIC OUTRANK DEER IN SURVEY ON TOWN PROBLEMS

While most people in Amherst believe their town has a deer problem, it isn't very high on their list of gripes.

A survey released this week ranked taxes, development, traffic congestion and mosquitoes as more serious problems.

Perhaps surprisingly, 29 percent of the respondents said they or a member of their immediate family had been in an accident involving a deer.

The scientific survey of Amherst residents' attitudes and opinions about the hundreds of deer that roam the sprawling suburb was conducted last summer by Steven Parkansky, a doctoral candidate in geography at the University at Buffalo.

Parkansky, a former member of the town's Deer Management Task Force, received responses from 20 percent of the 1,200 randomly selected homes -- 300 in each of the town's four geographic zones -- that were mailed questionnaires.

Eighty percent of the respondents said they think the town has a "deer problem." Many were familiar with it firsthand.

Eighty-eight percent, for example, said they have seen deer near roads, and 66 percent said they have seen deer or evidence of deer on their property. Forty-two percent reported deer damage to their gardens, with $325 the mean estimated loss in the most recent case.

Twenty-nine percent said they or someone in their immediate family had been in a deer-related traffic accident, with 16 percent saying the accident occurred in Amherst.

But instead of having strong opinions about various deer-control measures, these residents weren't enthusiastic about any of them.

Asked to rate solutions to the deer problem from 1 -- "poor" -- to 5 -- "very good" -- respondents gave deer contraception the highest score: 3.24.

Fencing was rated 3, followed by bait-and-shoot at 2.99, driver education at 2.82, capture and release out of town at 2.74, reducing speed limits at 2.59, hunting in selected areas at 2.45 and no action at 2.22.

"Basically, they didn't think any of these solutions was very good. Only two (deer contraception and fencing) got an average score above 3, the midpoint of the scale," Parkansky noted.

A national deer immunocontraception program, sponsored by the Humane Society of the United States, is scheduled next year in the town's Great Baehre Swamp area.

Town officials, meanwhile, are considering a third winter of bait-and-shoot -- a fiercely controversial tactic -- if a court-ordered environmental impact study can be completed in time.

But Amherst residents apparently have more to complain about than deer.

On the same 1-to-5 scale, residents were asked to rate "what you feel are the problems Amherst faces." Taxes scored a whopping 4.52, followed by development at 3.94, traffic congestion at 3.77, mosquitoes at 3.32, deer at 2.97 and crime at 2.48.

As for the deer problem, collisions with vehicles was rated the most serious aspect, with a score of 3.95. Property damage was ranked second at 3.22, followed by deer suffering because of overpopulation at 3.17, Lyme disease at 2.48 and rabies at 1.8.

Sixty-six percent of the respondents described themselves as "personally concerned about deer in Amherst." Yet nearly half -- 48 percent -- said the Amherst Town Board spends "too much time" on the issue, compared with 32 percent who believe the board gives it "the correct amount of time" and 19 percent who said "not enough time."