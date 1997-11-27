'SUNFLOWER FENCE' CASE ADJOURNED

The case of the flowered fence has been adjourned in Lancaster Village Court until next year, court officials said.

Zoe Ann Ryan, a village resident who painted a multicolored sunflower mural on part of the wooden fence surrounding her Harvey Drive property, previously pleaded not guilty to violating a village ordinance that mandates fences be painted the same color all over.

Ms. Ryan first painted the mural only on the outside portion of the fence on her back lot line, facing a neighbor. Since then, she has claimed that she has met the requirements of the ordinance by painting sunflowers on the inside of the fence, facing her home.

Ms. Ryan has said that she does not want to paint her entire fence with flowers.

Motions in the case will be heard by Village Justice Ann Detzler at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in the Village Court, 5423 Broadway.