MAN SURVIVES COLD NIGHT IN ADIRONDACK FOREST

Twelve hours after he was reported lost, Thomas Lansdown walked out of an Adirondack forest, surviving a night of single-digit temperatures, rain and snow.

Forest rangers who were tracking the 52-year-old hunter through the rough terrain say it was remarkable that he survived with only a compass and a lighter that didn't work.

"We had just ordered the helicopter which was going to come up and join the search at noon today, and lo and behold, to make everyone a really nice Thanksgiving, he walked out," Lt. Louis Curth, a ranger with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, said Thursday.

Lansdown was reported lost at about 10 p.m. Wednesday in the Hamilton County town of Morehouse, about 70 miles northwest of Albany.

"I just ran out of daylight, and I couldn't see my compass or get my bearings," he said.

Once he found shelter under a ledge, Lansdown said he removed his wet clothes and covered himself with dirt and dry leaves. He kept moving his limbs to keep his circulation going.

Rangers estimated the temperature through the night to be about 19 degrees.