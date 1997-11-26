EXCUSES WEAR THIN AS SABRES' SEASON GRINDS ALONG

Someone asked Brad May, in the aftermath of Wednesday night's 3-1 loss to the Flyers, what it would take for the Sabres to rediscover their magic of one season ago.

"We've just got to be accountable," May said. "Every individual has to be accountable."

Has that happened yet, he was asked?

"That's difficult to say," May replied. "You're putting me in a tough spot."

I'll take it from here. It's time the Sabres began to account for themselves. All of them. We're more than one quarter into the NHL season and they're still struggling to hit their competitive stride, still searching for themselves as a team.

Maybe they should stop hiding behind the circumstances and accept the fact that they're all in this together. It's become too easy for the players on this team to hide. No team has ever had so many convenient excuses for failure, so many ways to deflect blame.

The turmoil in the front office is a distraction. They miss their spiritual leader, Ted Nolan. They don't like to play for the goalie. They miss the competitive spark of Matthew Barnaby. They're still absorbing the system of the new coach.

Gee, it's a wonder they've won any games. After a while, the excuses grow tiresome. At some point, every Sabre has to take a long look in the mirror.

There's simply no excuse for a performance like Wednesday's. Playing before a large holiday crowd, against one of the NHL's best teams, they had a perfect chance to gain momentum and win back some of their disaffected fans.

Instead, they turned in another weak performance. Dominik Hasek gave up a bad goal just before the end of the first period.

The Sabres had their moments, and they outshot Philadelphia, 27-25. But they took too many stupid penalties, took too long to shoot on the power play, and looked too much like a team that's getting accustomed to losing.

Last season, when they won over this town, the Sabres were a reflection of Barnaby, their relentless forward. A year later, they are still a reflection of him -- lost and confused.

Earlier in the day, Barnaby had taken part in a conference call with NHL officials, who fined him and gave him a warning for spearing a Pittsburgh player in the face Monday night.

Barnaby was so contrite, he took an elbowing penalty eight minutes into the game. He got a roughing penalty four minutes from the finish. Then he capped off this clinic in personal discipline by getting a 10-minute misconduct and an early trip to the dressing room.

"That's discipline," said coach Lindy Ruff. "With four minutes to go, that's a penalty you can't take."

But there we go again, dwelling on the usual suspects, when all the Sabres should share equally in this turkey of an effort.

I hate to ruin anyone's Thanksgiving, but they're turning back into the sort of team the fans in this town always despised -- soft, passive and too accepting of mediocrity.

It's enough to make you pine for Pierre Turgeon, Phil Housley and Alexander Mogilny. They might have been losers, but at least they put on a show while breaking your heart.

Ostensibly, the Sabres have some of the best young talent in the NHL. That's small comfort to the shrinking core of fans. They been hearing those things for years. They must be getting tired of waiting for kids to develop into NHL players, and for veterans like Derek Plante and Brad May to play at a higher level (hey fellas, SHOOT THE PUCK!).

It's easy to hang it all on Nolan's ouster, or to heap the blame at the goal crease of Hasek. It's getting to sound like a big copout.

True, it was a colossal mistake to let Nolan go. He was a great motivator. But you'd think the players would be fed up with hearing about it. You'd think they'd be extra motivated to prove Nolan wasn't the only reason they won last year.

They should do it for themselves.