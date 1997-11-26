CANADIAN DOLLAR CONTINUES TO SINK

The Canadian dollar plummeted almost half a cent against its U.S. counterpart Wednesday, prompting the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada to enter currency markets to temper its fall.

The Canadian dollar fell as low as 70.18 U.S. cents a day after the Bank of Canada raised its main lending rate to support the currency. Concern that Japan will step up sales of Canadian securities and the dollars they're denominated in following the failure of Yamaichi Securities Co. and Tokuyo City Bank led traders to sell their holdings in advance of such action.

"It's going to get worse before it gets better," said Sherry Cooper, chief economist of Nesbitt Burns Inc. "I think we're headed for a record low on the dollar. The Asian situation is much more serious than the Mexican peso crisis of 1995."

The Canadian dollar is now less than a cent above its all-time low of 69.17 U.S. cents, reached on Feb. 4, 1986.

Mortgage rates slip this week

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Mortgage rates edged lower this week as investors fleeing Asian turmoil continued to transfer money into the United States.

The average rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages fell to 7.17 percent from 7.18 percent, Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, said Wednesday. The decline brought the average to the lowest level since the week ended Feb. 15, 1996.

Fifteen-year mortgages, a popular option for refinancing, averaged 6.73 percent this week, the same as last week.

On one-year adjustable-rate mortgages, lenders were asking an average initial rate of 5.47 percent, down from 5.48 percent.

The rates do not include points.

Fairchild to buy Raytheon chip unit

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Fairchild Semiconductor Corp. said Wednesday it has agreed to buy the semiconductor division of Raytheon Corp. for about $120 million in cash.

The acquisition, to be completed by year's end, comes eight months after Fairchild was spun off by National Semiconductor as an independent company.

The purchase will expand Fairchild's product mix to include analog and mixed signal integrated circuits for use in personal computers and broadcast video, Fairchild said.

Ford recalls Lincoln Continentals

DETROIT (AP) -- Ford Motor Co. said Wednesday it will recall 65,900 Lincoln Continentals to fix seat belt buckles.

Some front buckles may not latch or unlatch properly, Ford said. The recall affects certain 1989 and 1990 models.

Owners will be notified by mail and Ford dealers will replace the buckles at no charge.

Help-wanted index slips in month

NEW YORK (Bloomberg) -- The Conference Board said its index of help-wanted advertising slipped slightly in the latest reading.

The business research group said its index of help-wanted ads in 51 newspapers across the country fell to 86 in October from a revised 89 in September. The index stood at 81 a year ago.

In other business news

Grand Metropolitan Plc and Guinness Plc shareholders approved their companies' $41 billion plan to merge and create Diageo Plc, which will be the world's largest drinks company. The result, which was expected, unites under one roof brands like Burger King and Pillsbury foods with Guinness beer, Johnnie Walker and J&B scotch whiskies, Gordon's and Bombay gins and Smirnoff vodka.

Bob's Stores, a casual clothing and footwear retailer, has been sold by its parent company, CVS Corp., to a group headed by store management. Bob's closed its only Buffalo-area store, in Amherst, in the summer of 1996.

Neiman Marcus Group Inc. is acquiring Chef's Catalog, a gourmet cookware and high-end kitchenware seller, for $31 million in cash and said it will move the operation from a Chicago suburb to its Dallas-area catalog headquarters.