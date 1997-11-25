SADDAM INVITES U.N. EXPERTS, ENVOYS TO VISIT IRAQI PALACES

Iraqi President Saddam Hussein today invited U.N. experts and diplomats to visit his palaces to make sure he is not hiding any weapons of mass destruction.

The official Iraqi News Agency said the Revolution Command Council, headed by Saddam, and the ruling Baath Party made the decision in a meeting today.

Quoting from an official statement, the Iraqi News Agency INA reported: "We have decided to extend an invitation to two representatives from all the countries represented in the U.N. Special Commission and five others from each of the permanent members of the Security Council, including experts and ambassadors and host them in these palaces and sites for a week or more."

Iraq had earlier declared presidential palaces off limits to arms monitors.

The statement said Iraq's suggestion was to "direct yet another slap" at the United States which has demanded unfettered access by U.N. arms experts to these sites.

On Tuesday, the Clinton administration warned Saddam that the current embargo on oil exports would last longer and become more stringent if U.N. weapons inspectors continued to face roadblocks in their hunt for Iraqi chemical and biological weapons.

U.S. officials maintain that Iraq is blocking access to 63 sensitive sites that could be used to conceal documentation and material related to forbidden chemical and biological weapons. Iraq has repeatedly denied any such use. Today, U.N. inspectors continued their work for the fifth day since they returned to Iraq.

If the inspectors continue to face Iraqi refusals, Defense Secretary William Cohen said Tuesday that President Clinton would consult with U.S. allies to determine whether further steps would be proposed to the Security Council.

"It might be a tightening-up even of further sanctions," Cohen said. Aides later said the defense chief was referring to U.N. authority permitting Iraq to sell $4 billion worth of oil to pay for food and medical supplies. That authority must be renewed by a Security Council vote next month.

Cohen said a beefed-up U.S. military presence will remain in the gulf as a last option.

"If it is necessary to resort to force, I think you can be reasonably assured it will not be a pinprick," he said in Washington.

Cohen said U.S. intelligence estimates that Iraq still possesses large quantities of ingredients needed for production of biological weapons, such as anthrax, and chemicals, such as VX nerve gas.