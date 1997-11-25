200 UNITS OF SENIOR CITIZENS HOUSING IN THE WORKS

More than 200 units of housing for senior citizens are under construction or being proposed in Hamburg, targeting the largest growth population in town.

"The market is definitely for seniors," said John H. Farrell, director of senior services in the Town of Hamburg. "There are all different degrees of need."

The new complexes would offer a different level of care and income criteria.

Construction is nearing completion on Rosewood Senior Village at 76 Buffalo St. in the Village of Hamburg. Officials of Elderwood Affiliates broke ground in April for the 84 apartments. The units are geared to seniors who want to select their support services, such as meal packages, housekeeping, laundry services or medication management. "It's taking care of those people not yet ready for a nursing home," Farrell said.

The new facility includes a three-story, 52,000-square-foot addition to the existing 14,000-square-foot century-old Masonic Lodge.

The facility will include a restaurant-style dining room, activities room, library, living room and administrative offices. All apartments will include kitchenettes. Median cost per month is $1,800, depending on services provided. St. Matthew's United Church of Christ at McKinley Parkway and Bayview Road recently proposed 18 units of senior housing behind the church. The units, in nine buildings, would be sold in the $130,000 range to senior citizens. A rezoning is needed before the proposal can go forward.

Burke Development Corp. and Our Lady of Victory Hospital brought their plans for a 160-unit complex to the Hamburg Planning Board last week. The apartments would be constructed adjacent to the OLV-Brierwood Medical Centre at Amsdell Road and Southwestern Boulevard and be operated by the hospital.

The apartments would be targeted to middle-income senior citizens, with rents in the $300 to $400 range.

Aime Brace, the hospital administrator for ambulatory care, said the complex would not put a strain on the town senior transportation service because the hospital has its own transportation system.

Last year, the Hamburg Senior Services Department transported 21,816 passengers 171,090 miles in eight vans, including two wheelchair vans. Participation in activities sponsored by the town has been increasing in recent years, and last year, seniors attended programs and other events on 118,041 occasions.

Farrell said 20 percent of Hamburg's 53,529 residents are senior citizens.

"It's the fastest-growing segment of the population," Hamburg Councilman D. Mark Cavalcoli said. "We have to look forward to expanding housing for seniors."

"I'm pleased when I see them come in," Farrell said.

He said the waiting list for low-income senior housing in the town is three to five years.