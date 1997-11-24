ANOTHER BATHROOM FIRE SET AT ECC NORTH

The seventh in a string of bathroom fires at Erie Community College's North Campus since May was set Monday morning, fire officials said.

The fire, set in a bathroom on the second floor of Kittinger Hall, a classroom building, caused $2,500 in damage to the bathroom and contents, according to Main-Transit Fire Chief Carl O. Fischer Jr.

Firefighters evacuated the building after the building's fire alarms were activated at 9:14 a.m., Fischer said.

Heavy smoke filled the building's second floor and had to be cleared by firefighters

before classes could resume.

The fire, which was determined to be arson, is under investigation by the Amherst Police Arson Investigation Unit.