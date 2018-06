A man who used a golf club to kill a flightless nene goose is the first person sentenced for a crime against Hawaii's state bird.

Terry Purpus, 53, was fined $4,000 Friday and ordered to perform 300 hours of community service for killing the bird, an endangered species. Only 30 nene were known to exist in 1950. Thanks to wildlife programs, there are now 800 to 1,000 living in the wild in Hawaii.