A WHIRLWIND TOUR OF FANS' PAST

Look what blew into Kansas: the Museum of the American Fan Collectors Association. Yes, the home of "Wizard of Oz"-force winds -- and some pretty hot summers, when a fan is very welcome -- is also home to more than 350 antique and modern fans lent by, well, fans, and displayed in the lobby of Vornado Air Circulation Systems Inc. in Wichita.

Among the exhibits are the first modern electric fan, invented in 1886; Thomas Edison's battery-operated fan, and fans powered by alcohol and by water. The designs range from Victorian to art deco to contemporary.

The fan museum, at 415 E. 13th St., is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. Call (316) 733-0035.