MILLS STRESSES IMPORTANCE OF PHYSICAL, HEALTH EDUCATION

Educational reform doesn't end with reading and writing, but extends to the gymnasium and health class, state Education Commissioner Richard P. Mills said Friday.

"It's not just about meeting higher academic standards," Mills said at a conference of the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance at the Buffalo Convention Center. "It's about making better lives for these kids."

While studies show that young people are exercising more frequently, they also reveal that alarming numbers of high school students engage in binge drinking and sexual activity, Mills said. They also don't use seat belts.

"Everyone has to know how to live in a healthy way and how to make healthy choices," he said at a four-day conference attended by about 800 people. "You can't just cover it in the classroom. It requires deep probing in your conversations with young people."

The educators praised Mills' commitment to health and physical education, but said during a question-and-answer period that it is hard to reach those goals when high school students are required to take just two units of physical education and a half-unit of health.

In addition, they said, there are no statewide physical education assessments and no requirement for a separate unit on parenting skills.

Mills, the chief architect of the state's school-reform plan, said such measures were considered and may be adopted in the future. In the meantime, he urged teachers to develop their own assessment systems and to seek ways to do things better.

"If someone in the crowd figures out a better way to do push-ups, I want to know about it," he said. "We've got to be constantly honing our craft."

Mills, who works out regularly, also urged conference participants -- many of whom wore sweat pants and sneakers -- to stay fit and live exemplary lives.

"Kids see through us right away if we profess something and don't do it," he said.