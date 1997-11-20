THE ALMANAC
Friday, Nov. 21
Data at noon
Temperature .... 45
Humidity .... 89 %
Wind velocity .... W-10
High this date/1913....71
Low this date/1880 ....7
Same Date Last Year
Maximum temperature .... 35
Minimum temperature .... 28
Character of day .... partly sunny
Daylight Hours
Sunrise today .... 7:14
Sunset today .... 4:47
Sunrise tomorrow .... 7:15
Length of day .... 9 hrs. 33 mins.
Moonrise today .... 11:50 p.m.
Moonset today .... 12:47 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 20
Temperatures
High .... 43
Low .... 28
Normal .... 39
Mean .... 36
Departure from normal .... -3
1997 departure .... -302
Degree days .... 29
Degree days since Nov. 1 .... 534
Lake temperature .... 45
Buffalo Temperatures
1 pm 37 9 pm 39 5 am 40
2 pm 38 10 pm 41 6 am 42
3 pm 39 11 pm 43 7 am 43
4 pm 39 Midnt 43 8 am 43
5 pm 38 1 am 44 9 am 43
6 pm 38 2 am 45 10 am 44
7 pm 38 3 am 45 11 am 45
8 pm 39 4 am 44 Noon 45
Precipitation
Thursday .... .01
Since Nov. 1 .... 3.11
Departure this month .... .58
Since Jan. 1 .... 36.99
1997 departure .... 3.38
Snowfall Thursday .... none
Since Nov. 1 .... 13.0
Since Oct. 1 .... 13.2
Normal to date .... 5.7
Departure from normal.... 7.5
Air Pollution Index
Today .... 25 (good)
