TEENS, PARENTS HEAR BLUNT TALK ON PREGNANCY, SEX DISEASE RISK

A nationally known psychologist and teen-pregnancy counselor told young people Thursday night that getting pregnant by having unprotected sex may be the least of their worries.

Pam Stenzel came to Jamestown to speak at the request of Youth for Christ of Western New York in the wake of the area's recent HIV scare. She spoke bluntly with teen-agers and their parents, during separate sessions, about making healthy decisions.

"Girls come into my office for a pregnancy test. I do the test, and they are sitting there nervous. When I tell them the test is negative, they get a look of relief. But then I ask, 'Have you been tested for herpes, gonorrhea, syphilis, chlamydia, trichomoniasishepatitis B, PHV, HIV?'

"She is thinking she could be pregnant, but has no idea she could have contracted a disease. It doesn't occur to her," Ms. Stenzel said.

Ms. Stenzel said sexually active teen-agers have a four times greater chance of contracting a disease than they have of getting pregnant.

"My goal for students," Ms. Stenzel said, "is that none of them would ever leave an assembly or rally with me and ever have to say to a physician, a counselor or to their future husband or wife, 'Nobody told me. I didn't know.' "

About 200 teen-agers turned out for Stenzel's presentation, called "Sex Has a Price Tag."

About 100 parents showed up for a separate event at Jamestown High School on Wednesday night, where Stenzel said it is up to parents to "instill the traits of integrity, character and discipline" in their children so they can make the right choices in life.

"Sex cannot be taught in a vacuum," she said. "They should be told that within the boundaries of a permanent relationship, sex is a wonderful, marvelous and exciting thing. But without boundaries it is out of control. A fire in my fireplace is wonderful, but on my living room floor it can do a lot of damage."

Ms. Stenzel's appearance was sponsored by a number of area churches.