MESSING WITH MEN

ART

Throughout the history of art, men have stared at naked women and mostly rendered them as passive objects, there mainly for the pleasure of male eyes. Catherine Catanzaro Koenig, best-known for her meticulous still lifes of broken eggshells and bowler hats, has turned the tables in a new series of works depicting nude men. Koenig has done female nudes and the occasional male in the past, but this is the first series to concentrate solely on the male. These male nudes often hang limply in empty spaces like pieces of fruit on trees or trail listlessly through space with blank expressions on their face. They are isolated and vulnerable, their empty surroundings offering no hint that these men ever practiced the active male life. "Confrontations," as the exhibition of these new pastels is titled, premieres at Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center on Saturday night with a reception from 9 to 11.

Sara Kellner, visual arts director at the gallery, says Koenig reverses the usual attitudes toward male and female nudes. "Passive gestures are usually associated with the female, active gestures with the male," she says. "Koenig messes with that. It is very much about the objectness of the male body."

Kellner describes the gestures of the bodies as strange and unfamiliar, suggesting anything from figures in dance and gymnastic exercise to ominous suggestions of hangings. "The pastels seem soft and relatively traditional, but they pack a punch," she says. "They are sly commentaries about men and women, about sex, gender and violence."

The exhibition continues on view through Jan. 17.

-- Richard Huntington