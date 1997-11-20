SEE Anastasia.

See Rasputin. He is an evil man with a dark, bony face.

"Curses!" says Rasputin.

"Nyet," says Tsar Nicholas.

See evil men in long coats storming the palace. See them clobber a boy -- is it Anastasia's brother? What is happening? Oh, no!

See Anastasia run.

Run, Anastasia, run!

That swirl of confusion -- a muddle even to someone with a grasp on history -- begins "Anastasia." The good news, though: Right after the credits, we're out of the woods. The time is 10 years later, and the screen is full of jolly Russian villagers, singing about the possibility that Anastasia is alive.

It's a weird change of pace -- and when you think about it, the story of Anastasia is an odd subject for a cartoon. The killing of the Romanovs wasn't a pretty story. But Fox, trying to wrench a slice of the animation pie from Disney, has put a luxurious spin on the myth that little Anastasia might have survived the massacre. The result pleases the kiddies, even if the beginning is a little murky.

Our grown-up Anastasia is a ghetto girl, with sulky sass and twang to her voice, which is Meg Ryan's. (Instead of "now," she says "nay-ow.") She has a Pocahontas wasp waist and a tattered Cinderella dress. As she mimics the headmistress of the orphanage where she lives, we can't help laughing along.

Anastasia can't remember her past. So, with typical cartoon cheek, she heads out onto the snowy steppes. She has no money, no sense of direction. She knows only that she wants to find her family -- and a mysterious necklace she wears hints that Paris is the place to go.

But she needs a visa, so she seeks out cute Dmitri (John Cusack), a charming con man who is, coincidentally, looking for the real Anastasia. She and Dmitri make their way to France, Anastasia mouthing off all the way ("Oh, it's you again! Why don't you just leave me alone?"). A Lady and the Tramp romance develops as, in Paris, the pair strive to gain an audience with Anastasia's great-aunt (Angela Lansbury).

"Anastasia" is full of gorgeous tableaux. Nobles waltz in grand halls. Candlelit villages twinkle in the twilight, and towns sparkle with snowy roofs and onion-domed churches. There's a stunning scene of a locomotive puffing over glistening mountains -- and a thrilling train crash.

Snowflakes falling over silver crags look like the inside of a paperweight. Glittering vistas depict Paris, complete with Eiffel tower and Chanel boutique. The characters move with easy grace.

Luckily for wilder kids, the sweetness is balanced by plenty of footage of Rasputin among the undead. Muttering curses, the old man marshals his demons (they appear as swirly green masses) and pops his eyeballs in and out of his head. His body parts snap off like Lego pieces, and it's funny, especially when his head goes bob-bob-bobbing along by itself.

Christopher Lloyd gives devilish voice to Rasputin, and Kelsey Grammer adds his own humor as Vladimir, Dmitri's portly stooge.

There's no doubting that "Anastasia" is pretty and amusing -- even if the holes in the story are big enough to drive a troika through. What, for instance, is Anastasia thinking, striking out alone and penniless into vast snowy wastelands like someone out of "Reds"? And when her past comes flooding back ("Olga made fun of this picture I drew! She said it looked like a cow on a donkey!"), the princess simply giggles in happy reminiscence. Doesn't it bother her that her sister Olga is, uh, dead?

Which brings me to what bothered me -- the cartoon's cavalier treatment of truth. Call me a crab, but this isn't "The Hunchback of Notre Dame." The Romanovs' slaying was one of the worst acts of this century. The Tsar, his wife, and their children weren't whisked away to satisfy the curse of any evil old wizard. All of them -- including, I'm sorry, Anastasia -- were hauled off to Siberia, lined up in a cellar and shot. What's the next subject for a cutesy cartoon? Anne Frank?

I couldn't help thinking, too, that millions of kids simply haven't learned history and will never learn history, and will now go through their whole clueless lives with a weird notion that the Russian royals were cursed and killed by a wizard named Rasputin. It seems a shame; "Anastasia" offers a rare opportunity for a painless crash course.

Well, it's a little late for regrets now. It's better to turn our attention to a new drama -- the possible erosion of Disney's cartoon monopoly.

Run, Fox, run!

MOVIE

Anastasia

Rating: ** 1/2

Cartoon exploring the myth that Anastasia survived the massacre of the Russian royal family. With the voices of Meg Ryan, John Cusack and Angela Lansbury. Rated G, opens today in area movie theaters.