BUFFALOJAM

A FOR EFFORT

EVIL RUFUS KAY

The hard rock quartet Evil Rufus Kay has taken a bold stand in the world of music -- crediting romantic pop icon Barry Manilow for inspiration.

"I read an interview with Manilow where he said he believed one of the keys to his success was that people heard his songs one time and were able to sing the chorus," says guitarist and band namesake Rufus Kay. "That's exactly what we try to do. We want to keep the songs interesting and action-packed. We try to have our music filled with hooks without boring repetition. We want to sock 'em with a heavy rock groove."

Kay and his bandmates -- rhythm guitarist Michael Clark, bassist C.J. Thompson and drummer Joel Quinlan -- have crafted that heavy rock groove on their self-titled debut CD. The 10-track effort is packed with catchy rock numbers solidly grounded in topics such as people only seeing what they want ("Myopia"), turning your life around ("Looking Glass") and taking things for granted ("Blind"). "I'm tired of hearing people sing about ex-loves in songs," Kay says. "I try to make my songs touchable for everyone."

Dedication seems an intrinsic quality in Kay, who talks with affection about his family, his home and his bandmates. He shares the story of the large "22 WBM" tattoo on his arm: It's for his deceased grandfather, Wilson Brodus Moberly, who crossed the English Channel 22 times on D-Day transporting soldiers.

And Kay, born in the very small Kentucky town of Moberly (named for Kay's very large family), wrote a song about his adopted home of Buffalo, "25 Years Today." "It's about my love for Buffalo, because people are always talking Buffalo down," he says. His affection for the city is ingrained in his plans for the band. "We all love Buffalo. This is our town."

In just over a year as a band, Evil Rufus Kay has worked diligently and at a fast pace, producing the CD and an accompanying video for the single "Looking Glass." "We put a lot of time and effort into everything," Kay says. "Our CD and video are of high quality. I'd like people, no matter what type of music they are into, say the CD sounds like we put a lot of effort into it."

Upcoming: 9 p.m. Wednesday opening for the Headstones at the Showplace, followed by a 1 a.m. show at the Continental.

For information: Write 12 Colonial Circle, Buffalo, N.Y. 14213.

E-mail: evilrufusk@aol.com

LOCAL RECORD PICK

"Post Meridiem," by Aerin Tedesco. The talented young songstress excels in the overcrowded female acoustic guitarist genre. Her natural talents are captured in crisp song arrangements that allow her delicate voice and strong tenor guitar to shine through. Her lyrics are articulate and mature, with a youthful perspective adding levity where songs could drag with seriousness. "I look into your eyes and I see a whole lot of nothing," she sings in "Void." Tedesco's voice has the sincerity needed for her lyrics, including the catchy "I'm only sorry if you're sorry" refrain on "Well . . . Still." Guitarist Michael Meldrum adds his talents on many songs, and Alison Pipitone's backing vocals lend a nice touch to the already wonderful "Rear View."

-- Toni Ruberto